Slitterhead's release date and trailer have popped up online

Slitterhead will release on 8th November 2024 for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, according to a leaked gameplay trailer.

The two-minute teaser - which has since been pulled (but not before someone managed to download and re-share it, of course; you don't have to look very hard to it) - shows a mysterious, supernatural parasite jumping from host to host across a neon-soaked city.

It's likely the trailer leaked ahead of a formal reveal of Bokeh Game Studio's inaugural offering at this evening's Summer Game Fest 2024 presentation.

Dev Diary: Slitterhead Pre-Alpha User Tests Dev Diary: User Tests.Watch on YouTube

Interestingly, we get our first peek at the horror's combat, too. While it looks like not all characters can fight back, those that can take on the enemies in a way not too dissimilar from that of Stellar Blade. Expect a range of weapons, including some supernatural touches, such as the ability to grow Krueger-esque claws from your own hands. Nice.

As you may well expect from famed composer Akira Yamaoka, the soundtrack is pretty impressive, and the transitions from everyday citizen to murderous hellbeast are suitably grim given Keiichiro Toyama's glorious - or should that be gory-ious? - pedigree, which includes creating celebrated horror franchises like Siren and Silent Hill.

Slitterhead - Gameplay Trailer (releasing Nov 8th, 2024 for PS4/PS5/Steam/EGS/Xbox Series) https://t.co/wrKuh83DdW pic.twitter.com/1Xexmb6z3u — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's been some time since we've seen anything from Slitterhead. Our last official look was this time last year, when a developer diary posted revealed new details about its inaugural title, including a sneaky peek at some of the game's enemies, abilities, and - surprise! - the ability to play as a dog... something reprised in today's surprise footage, too.