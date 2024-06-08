Monster Hunter Wilds supports cross-play, but Capcom still insists cross-save 'not possible'

Following Monster Hunter Wilds' latest trailer reveal during Summer Game Fest, Capcom has been sharing more on what players can expect from the latest game in its hugely popular creature-battling series - confirming cross-play is in for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, while still insisting cross-save is 'not possible'.

That information comes via a new update on the Monster Hunter website, which explains players on PS5, Series X/S, and Steam will all be able to match with - and become friends with - each other, regardless of platform. However, cross-play can be disabled if players prefer.

The news is considerably less positive for anyone hoping Capcom might finally pull its finger out and implement cross-save for Monster Hunter this time around. The publisher confirms save data - including the likes of game progress and paid DLC - will be managed separately on each platform. As such, it insists it will "not be possible" to share save data across platforms.

The good news, of course, is that Monster Hunter Wilds is currently expected to release simultaneously on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC - meaning the lack of cross-save should be less of an issue without the staggered platform releases seen with Monster Hunter World and Rise.

Monster Hunter Wilds was unveiled during last year's The Game Awards, along with a vague release date of 2025. It features new mounts called Seikrets, some very chatty cutscenes, large migrating herds of smaller creatures, and multiple biomes. Not the most enthralling stuff, admittedly, but hopefully Capcom will share more substantial details soon.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC next year.