Xbox Showcase 2024 time and where to watch

The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase will give us a look at upcoming games from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios, and some third-party titles, with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct broadcast right after it.

We've got the exact Xbox Showcase 2024 date and time below, and details and links for where to watch the Xbox Showcase 2024. To help you decide whether you want to tune in or not, we've also included everything we know about what to expect from the 2024 Xbox Showcase.

Xbox Showcase 2024 date and time

The Xbox Showcase 2024 is on Sunday 9th June at 6pm (BST) / 1pm (EDT). Here's when the 2024 Xbox Showcase is for other timezones:

West Coast US - 10am (PDT)

- 10am (PDT) East Coast US - 1pm (EDT)

- 1pm (EDT) UK - 6pm (BST)

- 6pm (BST) Europe - 7pm (CEST)

- 7pm (CEST) Japan - 10th June at 2am (JST)

- 10th June at 2am (JST) Australia - 10th June 10 at 3am (AEST)

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct will air right after the Xbox Showcase.

Thankfully, none of these times are as unsociable as they used to be for those living in the UK and Europe, but those in Japan and Australia might want to check out our handy roundup of Xbox reveals and announcements when they wake up the next day instead!

Image credit: Xbox

Where to watch the Xbox Showcase 2024

The Xbox Showcase 2024 will be broadcasted on Xbox's YouTube and Xbox's Twitch channels, with an American Sign Language version on the Xbox ASL Twitch channel.

The show will also be streamed out simultaneously on regional Xbox and Bethesda channels around the globe, and on Xbox's Facebook page. Keep in mind that the Xbox and Bethesda streams on YouTube will be in 4K at 60fps, while all other channels will only be 1080p at 60fps, if that influences where you want to watch it.

Image credit: Bethesda

What to expect from the Xbox Showcase 2024

Officially, all we know is that the 2024 Xbox Showcase features games from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios, and some of Xbox's third-party partners. It's then followed by the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Showcase right after.

This isn't a lot of go off, but as it's supposed to be releasing this year, there's a good chance we'll get to see more of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Other likely contenders are the Shattered Space expansion for Starfield, the Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo 4, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. We're also personally crossing all our fingers and toes for a closer look at Fable and Avowed.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

It's looking like good news for Gears of War fans, however, as potential leaks from The Verge's Tom Warren, who cites "sources familiar with [Microsoft's] plan", point to a look at the next instalment in the Gears series.

We also might see something on Perfect Dark (it's been a while), or State of Decay 3 (it's also been a while…)

Hope you enjoy the showcase!