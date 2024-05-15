Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 from Ninja Theory is a direct sequel to Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice. The protagonist, Senua, is back once again on an adventure that will test her skill, her strength and her ability to survive against all odds.

Ninja Theory have been playing this installment pretty close to their chest, and though we don't know an awful lot about Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, we do know its PC Specs and when you can get your hands on it worldwide.

Without further ado, here is the release date and all release times for Senua's Saga Hellblade 2.

All Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 release times

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 releases everywhere on Tuesday May 21st, 2024 but at different times depending on which region you're in. The release dates and times apply to both PC and Xbox versions.

Here are the Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 release times for each region:

London - 9am (BST)

- 9am (BST) Seattle - 1am (PDT)

- 1am (PDT) Chicago - 3am (CDT)

- 3am (CDT) New York - 4am (EDT)

- 4am (EDT) Mexico City - 2am (CST)

São Paulo - 5am (BRT)

- 5am (BRT) Reykavik - 8am (GMT)

- 8am (GMT) Berlin - 10am (CEST)

- 10am (CEST) Riyadh - 11am (AST)

Hong Kong - 4pm (HKT)

- 4pm (HKT) Delhi - 1:30pm (IST)

- 1:30pm (IST) Tokyo - 5pm (JST)

- 5pm (JST) Sydney - 6pm (AEST)

- 6pm (AEST) Auckland - 8pm (NZST)

Here's a timezone map for you too:

Image credit: Ninja Theory

That's it for now! Remember, if you're eager to get ready, you can start pre-downloading it now from the official Steam or Xbox pages.