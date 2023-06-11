🔴 LIVE NOW: Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Microsoft takes the stage tonight at 6pm UK

We Happy Few developer reveals South of Midnight at Xbox Showcase

A "fantastical" and "macabre third-person action-adventure".

News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Compulsion, the developer behind We Happy Few, has unveiled its new game: South of Midnight.

The game was introduced as part of this evening's Xbox showcase.

It is described as a "fantastical" and "macabre third-person action-adventure", which is set in the American Deep South. Here is a little trailer for it.

Watch on YouTube
South of Midnight - Announce Trailer.

On its release, South of Midnight will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Steam and day one on Game Pass.

Along with South of Midnight, we have also already been treated to a look at Fable, Star Wars Outlaws and Payday 3. This evening's showcase also confirmed the release of Persona 3 Reload, which leaked earlier this week.

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

