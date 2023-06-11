We Happy Few developer reveals South of Midnight at Xbox Showcase

Compulsion, the developer behind We Happy Few, has unveiled its new game: South of Midnight.

The game was introduced as part of this evening's Xbox showcase.

It is described as a "fantastical" and "macabre third-person action-adventure", which is set in the American Deep South. Here is a little trailer for it.

Watch on YouTube South of Midnight - Announce Trailer.

On its release, South of Midnight will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Steam and day one on Game Pass.

Along with South of Midnight, we have also already been treated to a look at Fable, Star Wars Outlaws and Payday 3. This evening's showcase also confirmed the release of Persona 3 Reload, which leaked earlier this week.