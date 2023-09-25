Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Voodoo Treasure stash location

Voodoo Treasure is a secret side mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty that requires you to find the Voodoo Treasure stash under the Needle.

Unlike other quests, this stash isn't highlighted for you - even when using the scanner - so we've detailed the Voodoo Treasure stash location below, along with how to get the Voodoo Treasure mission if you want to know how to start this hidden quest.

Beware of slight spoilers below if you've not played the 'I've Seen That Face Before' main mission yet!

How to get Voodoo Treasure mission in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

To get the 'Voodoo Treasure' mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty you need to listen to the twins in the car for long enough during the 'I've Seen That Face Before' main mission before taking control of the vehicle. You have to ignore Reed's instructions three times until Aurore starts talking about Slider and the 'Blind_n_Dead' file she has on him.

Talking generally to avoid spoilers, you then need to download the Blind_n_Dead file from Aurore after you get out of the car. This is the blue option, so make sure you pick it before using the 'Jack In' yellow option that progresses the story.

The 'Voodoo Stash' quest will then be added to your mission list after downloading the extra file, but you can't go looking for it until you complete the 'Firestarter' main mission.

It's worth noting that Aurore might not have this file on her if Slider is still alive in your playthrough.

Voodoo Treasure stash location in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Once you have the quest, you can find the Voodoo Treasure stash inside a short locker with a Voodoo Boys sticker on it, under the Needle in the middle area of Dogtown. Use your scanner to inspect the wall to the left of the item selling landmark to help find the poster.

Once you've found it, go over to the locker and crouch down to its keypad, then enter the code: 941229. The locker will open and you can grab the rewards from the bag and complete the 'Voodoo Stash' mission.

Voodoo Treasure rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

While playing on Normal difficulty the Voodoo Treasure rewards are:

8,000 Eurodollars

Second Installment Shard

This Shard note provides a little more context to the hidden stash, but it unfortunately isn't the type of Shard that improves any of V's stats.

Hope you're having fun exploring Dogtown in Phantom Liberty!