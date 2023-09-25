All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty endings, and how to get every ending explained

Just like its base game, the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC has multiple endings to its spy-inspired story.

There's no 'best' or 'good' ending, as there are upsides and downsides to every one, but if you want to know what's in store down each path, we've listed all endings in Phantom Liberty below, and have explained how to get all of the endings in Phantom Liberty.

Please note that past the first section there are major spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

How many endings are there in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

There are four endings in the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, but two are slight alterations of the same path. They are significant enough to be classified as their own endings, however, as your decisions lead to very different outcomes for some major characters involved in the story (including V!).

You most likely won't miss when you're about to make a choice that leads to one of these four potential endings, as they're pretty major decisions. However, for some spoiler-free advice on when to be careful (or when to create a manual save to fall back on), the first big decision you make that affects what ending you get is on the 'Firestarter' main mission. Depending on what choice you make here, the second big decision will then be on the 'Somewhat Damaged' or 'The Killing Moon' main mission.

Keep reading for more details on each ending and how to get them, but keep in mind there are major spoilers below this point.

All Endings in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty explained

We advise you stop reading here if you don't want Phantom Liberty's major plot points spoiled!

Including the most significant consequences of each path, here's all endings in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty:

Ending What Happens Major Consequences Ending 1 - V sends Songbird to the moon V helps Songbird escape from Hansen and the FIA, and doesn't give Songbird to Reed at the spaceport Alex lives, Songbird lives, Reed dies, and you don't get an alternate base game ending Ending 2 - V gives Songbird to the FIA V helps Songbird escape from Hansen and the FIA, but then gives Songbird to Reed at the spaceport Alex lives, Songbird lives, Reed lives, and you get the option of an alternate base game ending Ending 3 - V kills Songbird at her request V helps Reed try to capture Songbird, then kills Songbird at the Cynosure base Alex dies, Songbird dies, Reed lives, and you don't get the option of an alternate base game ending Ending 4 - V refuses to kill Songbird V helps Reed try to capture Songbird, but doesn't kill Songbird at the Cynosure base Alex dies, Songbird lives, Reed lives, and you get the option of an alternate base game ending

We've got full details on how to get all four of these endings below.

How to get Ending 1 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

To get Ending 1 where V sends Songbird to the moon, you have to:

Help Songbird escape during the 'Firestarter' main mission. Don't turn Songbird over to Reed at the spaceport during 'The Killing Moon' (either time). Kill Reed at the spaceport when you refuse to put Songbird down.

The option to help Songbird comes when V and Songbird are alone in the room with the Cynosure device.

If you don't kill Reed after refusing to put Songbird down, he will kill V instead and you'll get a game over screen, so there's no way not to kill Reed in order to get the ending where you send Songbird to the moon.

As Reed dies in this ending and isn't around to help V with their Relic issues, you don't get the option of another base game ending in Ending 1.

How to get Ending 2 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

To get Ending 2 where V gives Songbird to the FIA, you have to:

Help Songbird escape during the 'Firestarter' main mission. Turn Songbird over to Reed at the spaceport during 'The Killing Moon' (second time).

The option to help Songbird comes when V and Songbird are alone in the room with the Cynosure device.

If you choose to call Reed inside the train before carrying Songbird, you have the option to not give Songbird to Reed on the rainy platform at the spaceport. It's at this point on the rainy platform that you have to put Songbird down in order to get to the ending where Reed lives and Songbird is in FIA custody.

Even if V says they don't want anything from the FIA anymore, Reed still contacts you after the conclusion of Phantom Liberty, so you have the opportunity to choose this new ending for the base game as long as you text Reed back saying you've changed your mind, then follow the quests until the 'Who Wants to Live Forever' mission.

How to get Ending 3 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

To get Ending 3 where V kills Songbird at her request, you have to:

Help Reed try and capture Songbird during the 'Firestarter' main mission. Kill Songbird when she asks you to during 'Somewhat Damaged'.

The option to help Reed capture Songbird comes when V and Songbird are alone in the room with the Cynosure device.

You can tell Songbird 'that's no solution' when she asks V to kill her, but after that you must pick the 'Fine' option to kill So Mi, or you'll get Ending 4 instead.

As Songbird is dead and President Roslin (rudely) informs V she can't help with the Relic problem anymore, you don't get the opportunity to choose the new ending for the base game if you get Phantom Liberty's Ending 3.

How to get Ending 4 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

To get Ending 4 where V refuses to kill Songbird, you have to:

Help Reed try and capture Songbird during the 'Firestarter' main mission. Refuse to kill Songbird when she asks you to during 'Somewhat Damaged'.

The option to help Reed capture Songbird comes when V and Songbird are alone in the room with the Cynosure device.

As Reed and Song are alive in this outcome, you'll get a message from Reed soon after Phantom Liberty ends, and you can follow this quest to the 'Who Wants to Live Forever' mission if you want to experience a new ending for the base game.

All the best on your other adventures in Dogtown!