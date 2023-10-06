Somewhat Damaged is the 12th main mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty if you choose to side with Reed during the Firestarter mission.

It's the last chunk of proper gameplay available on this ending path, but there's a robot hellbent on doing its best Alien: Isolation Xenomorph impression, stalking V on their quest to find Songbird.

To help you through every part of this story mission, we've got a complete Somewhat Damaged walkthrough for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty below, including tips for dealing with the robot, the Experimental Prototyping door code, dataterminal locations, and what Songbird choice to make when you find her.

Gaining access to the sealed off area and following the Blackwall traces in Somewhat Damaged

It can be a little tricky to navigate your way through the Cynosure facility in the Somewhat Damaged mission, so here's step-by-step instructions on how to start your search for Songbird:

Investigate the area and find the MaxTac transport truck by following the quest marker and jumping down.

Select the 'Check Inside' prompt when close enough to look for Songbird in the truck.

To follow traces of the Blackwall, look out for the red 'glitch' substance on your way through the facility.

To gain access to the sealed off area you can either open the gate if you have a 20 Body Attribute, or go down the floor grate opposite the gate with the 'Exit' sign on it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED If going down the grate, swim towards the quest marker and climb the yellow ladder out of the water, then continue forward, but crouch under the steam coming from the pipes.

Follow the marker into the water again, then keep going to the end and surface to climb the yellow ladder out of the water to finally reach the other side of the sealed off area.

Next, go towards Johnny Silverhand outside the room, talk to him, then jump down the shaft.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Get out of the water, follow traces of the Blackwall, talk to Reed, then go forward to jack-in to the computer console in the control room accessed after jumping down a hole.

Next, turn around and force the door open, go down the stairs, and scan the control panel covered in red Blackwall traces.

Use the panel on the cargo elevator to ride it down and talk to Johnny.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED At the bottom, head in the direction of the pipes where the Blackwall traces are leading.

To find a way around the gate, go through the door on the right, highlighted with a dull yellow glow above it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Open the vent in this room, climb through it, go into the next room, then jump down the hole in the floor.

Watch the memory of Songbird and Hansen unfold, talk to Songbird, then force open the door at the end of the corridor.

Go towards Songbird standing in the light in the next room, when the door will slam shut in V's face.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Talk to Songbird to get the objective to locate the dataterminals.

Somewhat Damaged dataterminal Alpha and Bravo locations in Phantom Liberty

The Alpha and Bravo dataterminals in Phantom Liberty are both in the Server Room. You can look at the map on the wall near your location to see a layout of the area, and where the Server Room is exactly.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Here's step-by-step instructions on where to find the Alpha and Bravo dataterminals:

The main door to the Server Room is sealed, so go to the shuttered entrance and force it open.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Then, go to the panel and select 'Disable Dataterminal' from the 'Access Terminal' menu. It won't work, but you can then jack-in to authorize via your personal link by succeeding in a quickhack minigame.

To get to the Bravo terminal, go down the hatch in the floor, and keep going until you climb a ladder.

The dataterminal is in this new room, and you need to select the 'Authorize via personal link' option on the terminal, then scan the yellow symbol behind the dataterminal to get the option to crawl under the it after Songbird stops you from disabling the terminal.

Detach the cables under the terminal and crawl out.

The robot makes its appearance, and you need to quickly select the prompt to remove the grate.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED To hide from the robot, run down the corridor and enter the room you witnessed Songbird's memory with Hansen in.

Go down the hatch to the left of the entrance, then follow the corridor to a yellow ladder at the end, and open the hatch at the top of it.

Somewhat Damaged dataterminal Sierra and Victor locations in Phantom Liberty

The Sierra dataterminal in Somewhat Damaged is located in Engineering, and the Victor dataterminal is in the Security Room. You can pick up the 'Site Map' datashard on the bed opposite the hatch you climbed out of to get a handy portable map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

For dealing with the robot, we recommend crouching and unlocking the Ninjitsu Level 3 Cool Attribute Phenom Perk if you can, as it lets you sprint while crouching without making noise.This is super useful when navigating around the robot!

You can refund perks to unlock Ninjitsu, but be careful with your Attribute Points, as you can only refund these once.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

When the robot is close to you, the screen will glitch with red Blackwall energy, and to help stop the robot from seeing you, you can close doors behind you, if the door isn't see-through.

Here's more step-by-step instructions to help you can find the Sierra dataterminal without getting caught by the robot:

After climbing out of the hatch, you are currently in the living quarters, so go out of the door by the yellow hazmat suit and watch the Songbird memory with the surgeons unfold in the next room.

The first time we tried this bit, the door by the counter was open, but after dying and spawning back in this room, it said we needed 18 Body Attribute to open it. If this happens to you, go out the door with the green exit sign instead.

If using the green exit sign door, take two rights to get to Engineering, then take a right to find the Sierra dataterminal in the next room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED If the robot follows you into this Sierra room, hide until it leaves, then go to the dataterminal to do a quickhack minigame and disable the terminal.

When Songbird tells you to hide, make sure you hide immediately! You can exit out of the dataterminal minigame if you need to.

Remember, you can peak without being seen if you want to check that the robot is gone.

After disabling Sierra, here's where to find the Victor dataterminal without getting caught by the robot:

Exit the Sierra dataterminal room and take a left out of Engineering, then a right towards the Security Room entrance by the map on the wall.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Go inside and through the door on the right, into a server room.

Head through the Security Room door on the other side and close it behind you (hide first if the robot is following you).

Go to the Victor dataterminal up a small set of stairs and complete the quickhacking minigame to disable it.

Outrunning your pursuer in Somewhat Damaged

After disabling the Sierra and Victor dataterminals, you have to return to the sealed gate and then run from the robot.

Here's step-by-step instructions on how to do this without being caught:

When returning from the sealed gate from the Victor dataterminal room, if the robot comes into the server room while you're trying to exit it, hide near the entrance as the robot is turning to come in.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Take a left out of the Security Room and another left to reach the dataterminal beside the sealed gate, then press the button on the terminal to open the gate.

Outrun your pursuer across the bridge by continuing to run forward, following the Blackwall traces, until you reach the end, then open the airlock by using the panel to the right of the door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Go inside and use the panel beside the next door to close the one behind you.

Use the panel again after a short moment to cycle the airlock and open the next door.

You can use the computer in the next room for some creepy Blackwall messages, and go through the door on the left to pick-up a hazmat outfit, but these are optional activities.

When you're ready, go through the next airlock door and watch Songbird's memory of President Rosalind.

Go through the next airlock, follow the traces left by Songbird, and head through the Core Control Room to force open the next door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Talk to Songbird, then use the terminal to access the core's controls and press 'Shut down the core'.

Next up, you have to initiate the core shutdown procedure by finding three rooms. The first of these is the Neural Network Room, then it's the Datafort Central Command Room, and finally the Thermic Control Room.

Somewhat Damaged Neural Network Room in Phantom Liberty

Here's where to find the Neural Network Room in Somewhat Damaged, and how to disable the dataterminal inside without getting caught by the robot:

Go back through the core room door you came in and watch Songbird's memory of Reed, then enter the Lab's door.

Take a left, then go into the door on the next left to find the Neural Network Room, opposite where you see the memory of Songbird banging the glass.

Use the terminal, exit out of it, then scan the structure behind it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED The first cable you need to unplug is down and to the left of the dataterminal.

The second cable is down and to the right of the dataterminal (the robot comes back when you touch it).

Turn around and go to the left corner of the room to find the third cable, but you might need to hide from the robot entering the room before pulling it. We had to crouch and continually move away from the robot to hide from it in this room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Don't try opening the door to leave while the robot is in the room with you, as it will kill you.

Wait for the robot to leave, then pull the third cable if you still have to.

Somewhat Damaged Experimental Prototyping door code

Getting into the Experimental Prototyping room is optional, but we recommend going inside to get your hands on the Militech Canto Mk. 6 cyberware sitting on one of the benches, as it's one of the best decks in the game!

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

You can open the door if you have at least 15 Intelligence Attribute Points, but you can enter a code to get inside if you don't meet this check. The Experimental Prototyping door code is: 714212.

You'll also find a GASH Antipersonnel Grenade inside a box to the left of the entrance.

Somewhat Damaged Datafort Central Command Room in Phantom Liberty

Here's where to find the Datafort Central Command Room in Somewhat Damaged, and how to disable the dataterminal inside it without getting caught by the robot:

After exiting the Neural Network Room or Experimental Prototyping, take a left and go through the Observation room door.

Go through the first door on the left inside the Observation Room.

Hide behind the large server to the left if the robot starts to follow you here.

When the robot is gone, go through the next two doors to find the Datafort Central Command Room, and go to the dataterminal in the middle.

The terminal won't work, so you have to find and destroy six firewall devices to disable the subsystem.

Four of the firewall devices are in each corner of the Datafort Central Command Room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED We used the 'Initiate Overload' quickhack to destroy them, but you might be able to shoot them as well. If you are going to shoot them, use a silencer so the robot can't hear you.

The last two firewall devices are back in the room with the large server, at the start of the corridor that leads to the Datafort Central Command Room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED You can use this large server to hide from the robot again if it reappears.

Somewhat Damaged Thermic Control Room in Phantom Liberty

Here's where to find the Thermic Control Room in Somewhat Damaged, and how to disable the dataterminal inside without getting caught by the robot:

Exit the Datafort Central Command area and take a left to find the entrance to the Thermic Control Room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Head through the next door, and if the robot starts to follow you, go all the way to the back of this room, near the door with the clear glass panes, and hide behind the Cynosure signage railing to the right of this door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED When the robot leaves, you can go into the room on the left and access the dataterminal.

To find another way to shut down the thermic control system, scan the wiring connected above the dataterminal, and follow it up and to the right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Then, go over to the industrial shutters to get the prompt to open it.

Climb out onto the ledge, then override the fuse box.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED Watch the memory of Songbird and Reed.

Exit the Thermic Control Room by the door with the glass panes.

How to not let the robot detect you in Somewhat Damaged

On your way back to the Core Control Room, the robot will return and put the Observation room into lockdown. To progress with the mission, you have to hide and wait until the robot leaves so you can safely force open the door and leave.

Don't try forcing the door open until the robot leaves and you get the 'Return to the Core Control Room' objective again, or the robot will kill you.

To not let the robot detect you during this time, you can hide behind the columns and servers until the robot stops its search. The server near the Observation room exit is the perfect hiding spot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

When the robot leaves, force the door open and follow the red Blackwall matter back to the Core Control Room, then use the computer to complete the shutdown procedure. The robot attacks V here, and Songbird sends you into her memories.

Follow Songbird, speak with her, and open the apartment door when the prompt appears to progress with this part of the mission. When the memories end and you're brought back to reality, jump out of the broken window, or follow the stairs down, to enter the core and find Songbird. This is where you'll make the final decision that determines what ending you get.

Somewhat Damaged Songbird choice in Phantom Liberty

Your final major decision in the Phantom Liberty DLC is made while speaking with Songbird in the core of the Cynosure facility. Songbird asks V to kill her, as she'd rather die than go back to the FIA.

We've got full details of the consequences of this decision in our Songbird or Reed and Phantom Liberty endings pages, but in short, here's what happens if you kill Songbird:

You don't get access to the new base game ending.

Reed isn't happy with your decision.

Image credit: CD Projekt RED/Eurogamer

If refuse to kill Songbird during the Somewhat Damaged mission:

You get access to the new base game ending.

Reed is friendlier towards you.

Songbird tells V being captured by the FIA is worse than death for her.

As you can see, neither decision leads to happy results for Songbird, but if it's the new base game ending you're after, then make sure you choose to keep Songbird alive.

Next up is the 'Leave in Silence' mission, but there's not much to it, as it acts more like a small epilogue to whatever Songbird decision you made in 'Somewhat Damaged'.

You are treated to a bond-like theme song at the end though, so make sure to stick around for it!