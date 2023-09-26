Make sure you don't lock yourself out of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's main quest

If you're jumping back into Cyberpunk 2077 with the release of Phantom Liberty today, be aware that it's possible to lock yourself out of the DLC's main quest.

As reported by PC Gamer, making a particular choice during one of the earlier story quests will lock you out of any future main quests. You can still explore Dogtown, but you won't get to spend time with Idris Elba. Why would you deprive yourself of that opportunity?

The choice which will lock you out is towards the end of Lucretia My Reflection, the fourth main quest. It's a fairly obvious one, but spoiler warning for below if you want to know exactly where it occurs.

After defeating the Chimera in Spider and the Fly, you escort Rosalind Myers (president of the NUSA) through a lengthy section to a secure hideout. Once you recruit Solomon Reed and return to the hideout with him, a conversation will begin.

When Reed asks you "is it worth it?" you'll be presented with three options. The first two will continue the main quest, but the third, "You're right, I'm out", will prompt Myers to ask if you're really sure you want to walk away. Choose "Made my decision" and you'll immediately fail Lucretia My Reflection.

And that'll be the end of the story quests for Phantom Liberty. As stated before, you can still explore Dogtown but you won't be able to contact Reed or see everything the expansion has to offer.

It reminds me a lot of the NBA 2K17 episode of Monster Factory, when Griffin McElroy gets definitely-not-musician-Sting Stang benched during a match for a foul. The rest of the quarter is spent in first-person, watching from the sidelines. If you're not going to play ball (figuratively or literally), then the game will make you pay the consequences and that I can respect.