Phantom Liberty is a huge DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 that includes many new activities, including a spy-inspired main story set in the new Dogtown district.

To access Dogtown and all of its main and side content, we've detailed how to start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077 below, including how to start Phantom Liberty from an old save, and from a new save file.

How to start Phantom Liberty DLC in Cyberpunk 2077

Whether you're planning on using an old or new save file, the three things you always need to start the Phantom Liberty DLC in Cyberpunk 2077 are:

Purchase the base game of Cyberpunk 2077. Purchase the Phantom Liberty DLC. Update to patch 2.0.

As patch 2.0 is only available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X / S, you can't play Phantom Liberty if you only have access to Cyberpunk 2077 on a PS4 or Xbox One.

Once you've purchased the DLC and have updated your game to version 2.0 or higher, it's time to start Phantom Liberty!

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

How to start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077 with old save

If you want to start the Phantom Liberty DLC from an old save in Cyberpunk 2077 you have to:

Load a save file from before the 'point of no return' but after the 'Transmission' main story quest. Wait for a call from Songbird. Follow the 'Dog Eat Dog' quest to get to Dogtown.

If you completed Cyberpunk 2077, you can load up the save file labelled 'point of no return' to get your completion rewards along with access to Phantom Liberty.

You'll see the 'point of no return' label where it usually tells you if a save was manual, or an auto or quicksave. | Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

However, if you're loading an old save file from before the 'Transmission' quest is completed, then you will have to continue with the main story until you do this quest involving the Voodoo Boys in the Pacifica district. Completing this missions activates the call from Songbird, who gives you the first Phantom Liberty quest, 'Dog Eat Dog'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

If you want to start Phantom Liberty with a brand new V, or a pre-built V, then you can access the DLC with a new save instead...

How to start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077 with new save

There are two ways you can start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077 with new save:

Select 'New Save' from the main menu and then 'Skip ahead to Phantom Liberty'. Select 'New Save' from the main menu, then 'Regular Start', and play until you complete the 'Transmission' quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Choosing the option to skip ahead still lets you customise your V's appearance and life path, but you have to reset V's perks and attributes to have complete control over your build. Or, you can just go with the build pre-made for you and unlock the available perks you like best without worrying about attributes.

You'll also have an inventory full of weapons, cyberwear, items, and some armor if you choose to skip ahead.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Whatever option you pick to access Phantom Liberty from a new save, its worth keeping in mind that you unlock the Relic skill tree near the start of the DLC that opens up even more combat options. The Relic skills work differently than the other skill trees, so don't worry about saving your attribute or perk points for it.

Hope you enjoy your time in Night City's new Dogtown area!