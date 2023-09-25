During Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty V has to take on Chimera 0005-C M, a formidable Militech combat robot hell bent on killing both V and the NUSA President.

It can be a tough challenge, so we've went over how to beat the Chimera boss in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty across both of its phases below, so you can complete the 'Spider and the Fly' main mission.

For more help around Dogtown, we've got pages on Tarot Card locations, how to get all Phantom Liberty endings, and the Voodoo Treasure location.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty — New Ways to Play.Watch on YouTube

How to beat Chimera boss in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Here's how to beat the Chimera boss in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty across both of its phases:

How to beat Chimera in Phantom Liberty - Phase 1

To beat Chimera in Phantom Liberty, you first have to destroy all of its weak points, which are the yellow glowing sections found all over the huge robot.

We recommend using a long range weapon for this, or a weapon with a good scope, so you can shoot from up the stairs and hide behind the pillars and walls to avoid Chimera's laser attack and gatling guns. There are turrets you can pull up and use on this floor if you pass the Body attribute check, but we actually recommend you leave these turrets until Chimera's second phase, as they're more helpful there.

Shoot all of these yellow glowing spots on the Chimera to damage it. | Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

If you need more ammo, there are dozens of boxes on each corner of the upper floor, and there are also some weapons placed around the same floor if you need something with a little more firepower than your current loadout.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Throwing grenades at the Chimera can help destroy some of its lower weak points, especially those you might not be able to see, but you'll have to flank Chimera by running around the top floor to get a sight on all of its weak points.

Keep in mind that you can use quickhacks on the Chimera boss, which can stop it from firing or moving for a short while so you can aim more accurately at its weak points.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

When you've shot all of Chimera's glowing weak spots, drones will swarm the area to try and repair Chimera, along with shooting at V. Make sure you destroy all of these drones quickly so they don't repair the Chimera too much. The drones with the yellow symbols are the ones that are repairing the Chimera, so you might want to destroy them first if you can take the firepower from the other drones while doing so.

Quickhacks can also help destroy these drones.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Once the drones have been dealt with, Chimera's second attack phase will activate.

How to beat Chimera in Phantom Liberty - Phase 2

To beat Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty during its second phase you have to attack Chimera from up the stairs so you can avoid its toxic gas and use the columns and walls to block its powerful missile and laser attacks. There's no trick this time, just unload your most powerful weapons into the Chimera.

We recommend using the two turrets during this phase if you can pull them up, as their fast rate of fire can help lower Chimera's health quickly. You'll need to have at least nine Body attribute points to pull the turrets up and use them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

We highly recommend you use the Cripple Movement or Cyberware Malfunction quickhacks during this second phase so you can stop Chimera from using its powerful attacks for a short while, allowing you to attack it without getting hurt for a small window.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Once Chimera reaches 2% health and stops shooting, you can jump on top of it to open a hatch and throw a grenade into it to finally kill this Militech robot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

With Chimera dead, the 'Spider and the Fly' quest will clear, and you can pick up the Chimera Core and then head through the container by President Myers to start the 'Lucretia My Reflection' quest. If you can't see the Chimera Core, go to your journal and track the 'Take the Chimera's Core. (Optional)' task to force its symbol to appear on your HUD.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Good luck facing the Chimera!