CD Projekt Red announces remake of first Witcher game

CD Projekt Red has announced a full remake of the first Witcher game is in production.

Earlier this month, the developer unveiled its forthcoming plans, including a Witcher project called Canis Majoris by a third-party.

Turns out that's a remake of the first Witcher game, developed by Fool's Theory with supervision by CD Projekt Red.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Are CD Projekt's Cyberpunk and Witcher plans too ambitious?

The game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5, sharing the same tool set as the new upcoming Witcher trilogy. It's unclear which platforms the game will be released on.

The first Witcher game was released for PC in 2007, followed by an Enhanced Edition in 2008.

"The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and updating the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it is just as big, if not bigger," said Adam Badowski, head of studio at CD Projekt Red.

"Collaborating with Fool's Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we're ready to share more about and from the game, I know it'll be worth the wait."

We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)!



We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details.

⚔️ https://t.co/6VCAokPgXs pic.twitter.com/ERFOXQrUEP — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"I am very happy that my professional paths have crossed again with fellow developers from the time of working together on The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3. Especially when it's a remake of a project that is so close to our hearts," said Jakub Rokosz, CEO of Fool's Theory.

"We are excited to join forces with CD Projekt Red, and our goal is to give players another great game from the iconic Witcher series."

Fool's Theory is a Polish developer that provided support on RPGs like Divinity Original Sin 2 and Baldur's Gate 3.

There's still no news, though, on a date for the Witcher 3 re-release for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.