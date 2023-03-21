The Witcher spin-off Project Sirius sounds like it's being rebooted from scratch

Project Sirius, a spin-off from The Witcher announced by publisher CD Projekt Red last year, sounds like it's being rebooted from scratch.

Last night, the company announced its intention to write-off funds allocated for the project, which was being developed by The Flame and the Flood studio The Molasses Flood.

Today, a CD Projekt spokesperson told Eurogamer that the publisher was now working to ensure Project Sirius was better "aligned with the strategy of the CD Projekt Group".

In a note to investors, CD Projekt said its decision was due to it re-evaluating "the scope and commercial potential of the original concept of Project Sirius, and ongoing work on formulating a new framework for this project".

It sounds a lot like the project may be rebooted from scratch, with or without The Molasses Flood still on board.

When contacted by Eurogamer today, CD Projekt declined to say anything more definitive on the status of the project, or its potential future, for the time being.

"Thanks for the inquiry," a CD Projekt spokesperson told me. "Our current focus is ensuring that Project Sirius is aligned with the strategy of the CD Projekt Group. At this point in time, we are neither providing insight into the evaluation of the project nor the potential future frameworks thereof."

Little is known about Project Sirius, other than its status as a spin-off from CD Projekt's The Witcher franchise designed to launch alongside a suite of new Witcher titles from CD Projekt itself.

Project Sirius was announced last October as part of CD Projekt's ambitious project roadmap, which included a fresh trilogy of big budget The Witcher titles and a Witcher 1 remake.

Away from The Witcher, CD Projekt also announced plans to develop a full sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and a brand new IP codenamed Hadar.

CD Projekt bought Boston-based studio The Molasses Flood back in October 2021 to work on Project Sirius. The developer was originally founded in 2014, and remains best-known for its 2016 roguelike river survival game The Flame in the Flood. It also released village-building adventure Drake Hollow in 2020.