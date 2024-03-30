CD Projekt CFO does "not see a place for microtransactions in single-player games"

CD Projekt's chief financial officer, Piotr Nielubowicz, says the company does "not see a place for microtransactions in the case of single-player games".

Talking to Polish site StockWatch.pl (via Insider Gaming and JuiceHead), Nielubowicz reiterated the studio's position on in-game monetisation, albeit acknowledging that the team couldn't "rule out that [CD Projekt] will use this solution in the future" when it came to multiplayer games.

"We do not see a place for microtransactions in the case of single-player games," Nielubowicz said, according to Twitterer JuiceHead. "But we do not rule out that we will use this solution in the future in the case of multiplayer projects."

CD Projekt Red on microtransactions in their future games pic.twitter.com/pF2cTi7xPd — JuiceHead (@JuiceHead33) March 29, 2024

Nielubowicz's view echoes that of former CEO Adam Kicinski's comments back in 2020. The CEO, who stepped down from his role at the beginning of this year, said at the time that "the goal is to design the monetisation in a way that makes people happy spending money".

