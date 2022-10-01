If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cyberpunk 2077's revival continues as it becomes one of the most popular games on Steam Deck

Only Stardew Valley, Elden Ring, and Vampire Survivors clocked up more in-game hours.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Cyberpunk 2077's recent revival includes an uptick in players jumping into Night City on Steam Deck.

According to stats shared by Valve, Cyberpunk 2077 is the fourth most popular game on Steam Deck by total hours played, topped only by Stardew Valley, Elden Ring, and Vampire Survivors - in that order.

We've already told you about Cyberpunk 2077's second life. Cyberpunk 2077 initially shifted 13m copies when it arrived for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in December 2020, but interest in the game dropped when word of its technical issues spread.

Now, thanks to Netflix's anime spin-off Edgerunners and a new patch, developer CD Projekt Red recently revealed the game had now sold over 20m copies and recently hit one million daily players. Again.

As for the rest of the top 10? From tenth to fifth place respectively, Steam Deck players have been enjoying Disney Dreamlight Valley, Cult of the Lamb, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, No Man's Sky, and Hades.

Following this week's news that Google is shutting down its Stadia platform, Cyberpunk 2077 players are requesting its developer CD Projekt makes save files from Stadia available on the cloud.

The lengthy RPG has been available on Google's Stadia platform, but now that's shutting down, players will no longer have access to their save files without cloud support.

