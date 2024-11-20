CD Projekt says "no plans" for Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade on PS5 Pro

If you were hoping CD Projekt's already eye-catching Cyberpunk 2077 might be getting an PlayStation 5 Pro-specific spruce-up, there's some bad news; the studio says it has "no plans" to release an update for Sony's shiny new console.

Sony, of course, proudly trumpeted "about 40 or 50 games" would be getting PlayStaton 5 Pro upgrade patches to coincide with its launch earlier this month, introducing everything from frame rate boosts to graphical refinements when played on the new machine.

So far we've seen the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Alan Wake 2, Demon's Souls, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, The Callisto Project, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, No Man's Sky, and Silent Hill 2 all add support for the PlayStation 5 Pro, but one company that won't be following suit any time soon, we now know, is CD Projekt with Cyberpunk 2077.

The studio shared the news on social media in response to a fan query, simply stating, "We currently have no plans for PS5 Pro patch". That's perhaps not entirely surprising given development of the game ended quite some time ago - with the bulk of the studio now working on a new Witcher title - but it'll doubtless be disappointing news for fans hoping to see the already stunning game get an extra glow-up on their new £700 console.

That said, it's been a uneven start for PlayStation 5 Pro upgrade patches so far, with the likes of Silent Hill 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Alan Wake 2 all having delivered mixed results in Digital Foundry's tests, while other titles have fared better. As for the console itself, Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter recently concluded, "The standard PS5 is still the best choice for most people... but for the core enthusiast looking for the best possible experience, the Pro option is there for you, albeit with a substantial premium."