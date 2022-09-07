Phantom Liberty may be the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077

UPDATE: CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

A blog post following yesterday's livestream gives further information on previous-gen console versions.

It reads: "Since launch, our primary focus has been to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 across all platforms, in particular on previous-gen consoles. For the last year and half, the team has worked hard to release patches and hotfixes to improve the game by fixing numerous bugs, optimizing performance and stability, overhauling in-game systems and gameplay mechanics, introducing dozens of quality of life changes, and more. We believe Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is in a good place, and that now is the right time to shift our focus and start looking forward."

That's why the focus will now be solely on PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The blog post also notes Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion and will be exclusive to these platforms.

"We can confirm that the expansion in the works right now is the only planned expansion developed for Cyberpunk 2077. We've made the difficult decision to develop it only for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, as the scope for the expansion makes releasing it for previous-gen consoles technologically challenging without compromising player experience."

ORIGINAL STORY: It looks like Phantom Liberty could be the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

Yesterday, CD Projekt Red confirmed the name of the forthcoming expansion due in 2023 and the return of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand during its Edgerunners livestream.

However, a comment on a YouTube video teasing the expansion suggests it could be the only one.

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Teaser

"I am quite intrigued by this expansion, I hope and in the future more will come out since this game has a lot of potential," reads a comment on the video.

A direct response from the Cyberpunk 2077 account, spotted by Polish games site XGP, replied: "Glad to hear we sparked your interest! As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077."

Comments from the YouTube teaser trailer.

By comparison to The Witcher 3 that received two major expansions, this comes as disappointing news for Cyberpunk fans.

Then again, this information could be incorrect, or it could be that this is the only planned expansion with the possibility of more in future.

There could also still be smaller updates following the release of Phantom Liberty.

Eurogamer has contacted CD Projekt Red for confirmation.

In the meantime, a new update to Cyberpunk 2077 went live yesterday adding in references to the Netflix anime Edgerunners, as well as a transmog system and a new Roach Race minigame.