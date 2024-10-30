CD Projekt is bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to Macs "early next year"

Amid a raft of announcement for new Apple hardware this week, developer CD Projekt has announced its bringing open-world sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 to Macs "early next year".

Cyberpunk 2077 originally released in December 2020 to, it would be fair to say, a decidedly mixed reception. Since then, however, CD Projekt has finessed its launch day offering, fixing bugs and expanding on some of the game's more heavily criticised elements (albeit jettisoning a promised multiplayer mode in the process), with the general sentiment being that Cyberpunk 2077 was in a pretty great place by the time last year's Phantom Liberty expansion arrived.

All of which is to say that Mac users should have a good time when Cyberpunk 2077 launches for the platform next year. It'll be available for all Apple Silicon devices via the Mac App Store and Steam, with CD Projekt promising "advanced features like path tracing, frame generation, and built-in Spatial Audio for even more immersive gameplay and stunning visuals."

Cyberpunk 2077 arrives on Mac in the form of an Ultimate Edition, bundling together the base game and CD Projekt's acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion - which Eurogamer called an "instant recommendation if you enjoy the universe". Additionally, owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for PC on Steam will gain access to the Mac version when it launches.

Cyberpunk 2077's Mac release follows a bit of a push from Apple to tempt more triple-A titles to its hardware in recent times, with the likes of Resident Evil 7, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage all having comes to the company's computers and iOS devices in recent times. The results have been mixed from a technical perspective, as Digital Foundry has been reporting, and the iOS market has seemingly been reluctant to buy into full-price AAA games. Still, with Capcom returning to release Resident Evil 2 Remake on Mac and iOS this December, and CD Projekt having a go next year, publishers clearly see some potential.

Away from Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt is currently deep in development of The Witcher 4 (officially referred to as "the first instalment in the new Witcher saga"), with an update in August confirming pre-production was almost over and full production was due to start "soon".