Netflix's Cyberpunk 2077 anime Edgerunners arrives 13th September

Netflix's animated Cyberpunk 2077 series, Edgerunners, is right around the corner, with the streaming service having now slapped it with a 13th September release date and celebrated the announcement with the launch of a "NSFW" trailer.

Announced back in June 2020, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a 10-episode collaboration between Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt and Japanese animation studio Trigger (Little Witch Academia, Kill la Kill) that tells the story of a street kid trying to survive in the technology and body modification obsessed Night City.

"Having everything to lose," explains Netflix, "he stays alive by becoming an Edgerunner - a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Official NSFW Trailer.

Previously, Netflix have given us a taste of the the series' vibrant opening credits sequence, a quick clip in which the Edgerunner crew face off against Night City's notorious Maelstrom Gang, and a longer trailer introducing the gang properly.

Things get a little crazier in the new trailer accompanying today's release date news, however, with Netflix's frenetic "NSFW" offering leaning into the blood, gore, and occasional nudity.

And if that stylish chaos has you curious, there'll be plenty more where that came from when Cyberpunk: Edgerunners comes to Netflix on 13th September.