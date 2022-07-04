Check out the opening sequence for Netflix's Cyberpunk 2077 anime Edgerunners

Netflix has shared the opening credit sequence for its upcoming anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

First debuted at the Anime Expo 2022 in Los Angeles, these opening credits are accompanied by Franz Ferdinand's 'This Fffire' from 2004. (A small spot of trivia for your next pub quiz, this is not the only piece of game-inspired media to feature this song. The earlier released and self-produced 'This Fire' can also be found on the soundtrack from Burnout 3: Takedown.)

Anyway, I digress. Back to Edgerunners, and its new credit sequence which you can check out for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is on Fffire!

Netflix describes this series as "a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

Last month, the company also shared a new trailer and some bonus footage from its upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners show. The trailer was an eclectic mix of neon, warfare and motorbikes (we can not forget about the motorbikes).

Meanwhile, the short clip that was shared with us gave us a closer look at Night City's notorious Maelstrom Gang in all their anime glory.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is due to release this September on Netflix.

CD Projekt Red is producing the series alongside Rafał Jaki. Meanwhile, the original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame.