CD Projekt's Cyberpunk anime Edgerunners gets new trailer and footage

When you think of CD Projekt Red and the word Cyberpunk together, you do get a certain thought in your head. Yes, we all get visions of that disastrous launch. However, this could all be about to change, as a new trailer and some bonus footage from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime has been revealed, and it looks pretty damn amazing in my eyes.

The trailer, via Netflix, doesn't give much away in terms of story beats, but it certainly sets the scene. There is neon, there is angst, there are explostions and gunfire a plenty and, oh yes, there are motorbikes.

Check it out for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube Go back to Night City with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

"The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City - a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future," the official blurb explains.

"Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner - a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

As well as this trailer, Netflix also shared a clip from the show, which can be watched below. Here the show's gang face off against Night City's notorious Maelstrom Gang (something V does in Cyberpunk 2077 during a main-storyline quest). There is no dialogue but, without spoiling anything for you before you watch it, boy does it pack a punch.

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - it us vs the Maelstrom Gang.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is due to release this September on Netflix. CD Projekt Red is producing the series alongside Rafał Jaki. Meanwhile, the original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame.

What are your thoughts on what we have seen so far?