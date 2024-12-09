Cyberpunk 2077 getting more "cool stuff" in surprise 2.2 update "soon"

Seven months after announcing development of Cyberpunk 2077 had officially ended - and a little over a year since its last major 2.1 release - CD Projekt has revealed its open-world sci-fi RPG is getting more "cool stuff" in a suprise new update soon.

CD Projekt broke the news on social media, revealing Cyberpunk 2077's 2.2 update will be detailed more thoroughly in a Twitch and YouTube livestream airing Tuesday, 10th December, at 4pm GMT. As to what the update will include, that remains a mystery, but global community director Marcin Momot went some way toward managing expectations in a separate post.

"A lot of questions about whether PS5 Pro support and NG+ are coming with Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.2," he wrote. "The answer is no. We do have some other cool stuff in the oven and we'll talk about it tomorrow during the stream — we hope you'll like it too!"

This isn't the first time CD Projekt has poured cold water on fan hopes for a PS5 Pro spruce-up, of course. The studio confirmed it had "no plans" to release an update for Sony's console back in November. But if PS5 Pro and New Game Plus are out, what could 2.2 bring?

It's likely it'll primarily focus on fixes and minor quality of life updates for issues identified during CD Projekt's work on Cyberpunk 2077's Mac port, which arrives next year. Anything more substantial seems doubtful, given the majority of the studio is currently focused on its new Witcher game - now officially in "full-scale production" - but we'll know more tomorrow.