Netflix's animated Cyberpunk 2077 series Edgerunners gets full trailer

Netflix is readying for the September arrival of its animated Cyberpunk 2077 series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, with the release of its first full trailer, introducing some of the story's key players.

Edgerunners, which was announced back in June 2020, is a 10-episode collaboration between Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt and Japanese animation studio Trigger, which has previously worked on the likes of Little Witch Academia and Kill la Kill. It tells the story of a street kid trying to survive in the technology and body modification obsessed Night City.

"Having everything to lose," explains Netflix, "he stays alive by becoming an Edgerunner - a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

We've had a few glimpses of Edgerunners before, of course; in June, Netflix showcased the series' vibrant opening credits sequence, offered a short tease of its action, and shared a quick clip in which the Edgerunner crew faced off against Night City's notorious Maelstrom Gang. Today, however, brings a much longer trailer, introducing the gang properly.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - which features an original score by Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka - doesn't have a release date just yet, but is set to arrive on Netflix this September.