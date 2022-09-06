Keanu Reeves will return in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty Expansion

Keanu Reeves is set to reprise the role of Johnny Silverhand in the forthcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty.

It will be released in 2023 across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Though details are light, it will focus on a specific district of Night City and continue V's story with a new cast and plot.

The news came from the Edgerunners Special livestream, where further details on the game were given.

I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty pic.twitter.com/UveFE17CBx — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 6, 2022

A new major update will arrive soon for the game, which will include an overhaul of the cop system and vehicle combat system, as well as new gameplay for melee combat, new cyberware, and more.

This will be the last major update of the game for last gen consoles, although smaller updates before then will continue to make tech improvements.

Before then, today marks the release of the Edgerunners Update that ties in with the Netflix anime of the same name.

It will include the jacket of lead character David Martinez, as well as a weapon inspired by the anime and a number of easter eggs.

Perhaps more importantly, it's also adding a transmog system to the game's wardrobe, allowing players to style their V how they like while maintaining item stats. Nibbles the cat will also feature in the game's photo mode.

Lastly, the Edgerunners Update includes an in-game arcade cabinet to play the endless runner Roach Race, based on the horse from The Witcher. This will also be available separately as a free game on mobile across Google Play and iOS.

As for the anime itself, it will follow teenager David Martinez who dreams of becoming an Edgerunner and is given a life changing cyberware opportunity.

It will also be dubbed into English among other localisation options. Giancarlo Esposito will play the role of Faraday.

Our English cast:

David — Zack Aguilar

Lucy — Emi Lo

Maine — William C Stephens

Dorio — Marie Westbrook

Kiwi — Stephanie Wong

Pilar — Ian James Corlett

Rebecca — Alex Cazares

Falco — Matthew Mercer

Gloria — Gloria Garayua

Ripperdoc — Borge Etienne

Faraday — Giancarlo Esposito — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) September 6, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's heavily inspired by Akira and Ghost in the Shell, so fingers crossed the Akira slide will make an appearance at some point.

