There's a brand new Valiant Hearts on the way

There's a brand new Valiant Hearts on the wayBut...
Eight years on from the original Valiant Hearts, a new mobile game is on the way from Netflix.
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is coming soon to smartphones, it was confirmed tonight during The Game Awards 2022.
The beloved Valiant Hearts was a bold indie-style puzzle adventure set in World War 1 which originally launched for PC and consoles back in 2014. This new entry is developed by team members who worked on the first game. Here's a first look:
