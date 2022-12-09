If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

There's a brand new Valiant Hearts on the way

But...
Tom Phillips avatar
Tom Phillips
Published on
Valiant Hearts.

Eight years on from the original Valiant Hearts, a new mobile game is on the way from Netflix.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is coming soon to smartphones, it was confirmed tonight during The Game Awards 2022.

The beloved Valiant Hearts was a bold indie-style puzzle adventure set in World War 1 which originally launched for PC and consoles back in 2014. This new entry is developed by team members who worked on the first game. Here's a first look:

Tonight's Valiant Hearts: Coming Home reveal trailer.
