Looks like Netflix-exclusive Valiant Hearts: Coming Home headed to consoles

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home headed to consoles

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home key art
Image credit: Ubisoft
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
6 comments

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home looks to be making its way to consoles in the future.

The First World War Ubisoft sequel was previously exclusive to Netflix on mobile, having been announced during 2022's Game Awards. However, this exclusivity may be over soon, as a post by Brazil's ratings board (spotted by VGC) has the game listed for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

You can see a trailer for Valiant Hearts: Coming Home below.
Cover image for YouTube videoValiant Hearts: Coming Home | Official Game Trailer | Netflix
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home | Official Game Trailer | Netflix.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is described as a "dramatic narrative game" by Ubisoft, and sees players following the interweaving stories of James, Anna, Ernst and George. Walt (the first game's canine companion) returns in the sequel to help players work their way through these stories, which include themes of friendship, survival and sacrifice "amidst the turmoil and tragedy of war".

Eurogamer has asked Ubisoft for comment on Valiant Hearts: Coming Home's console ratings.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home Brazilian ratings
Image credit: VGC

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a sequel to Valiant Hearts: The Great War, a game which our Christian Donlan called "strange, memorable and often powerful".

"While Valiant Hearts struggles to make sense of itself as a game, in its odd, playful innocence and in its focus on four friends (and a dog) it at least offers a fleeting human perspective on a new kind of war that turned out to be far, far worse in its mechanised violence than anybody was quite expecting," he wrote in Eurogamer's Valiant Hearts: The Great War review.

