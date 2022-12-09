Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC coming in April, PlayStation 5 only

There had been rumours, but now it's a sure thing. The upcoming DLC for Horizon Forbidden West is known as Burning Shores, and it will be coming to PlayStation 5 (sorry to say, it is not releasing on PS4) on 19th April.

The trailer for Burning Shores shows Aloy heading to the ruins of Los Angeles. The city is "overgrown and fractured", and Aloy will need to explore it by air on the back of a Sunwing, and via the water. You can see its announcement trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Get Aloy of this.

Here is the official word on Burning Shores from Guerrilla Games:

"Today we're thrilled to announce Burning Shores, our expansion to Horizon Forbidden West which sees Aloy pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago.

"She will be travelling to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, featuring a compelling storyline following from where Horizon Forbidden West ended, new characters, adventures, and more - some details which we look forward to sharing with you very soon!"

When those new details do get announced, we will share them with you. So, who is looking forward to heading back into the world of Horizon once more?