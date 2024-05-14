Sony announces two PlayStation CEOs to replace Jim Ryan

Sony has announced who will replace Jim Ryan as the company's CEO.

In a change, the company will be led by two CEOs, with Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino both stepping into new leadership positions.

Hulst will serve as CEO of the new Studio Business Group, Sony announced in a message to staff from interim CEO Hiroki Totoki. Nishino will meanwhile be appointed CEO of the company's Platform Business Group. The two will take up their new roles on 1st June, when chairman Totoki will also step away from his position as interim CEO.

In his new role, Hulst will be responsible for all first-party PlayStation game content, as well as bringing its franchises to new mediums such as film and television.

Hulst has served as head of PlayStation Studios, and previously led developer Guerrilla Games. Guerilla was acquired by Sony in 2005. Since then, the studio has become best known for its work on the Horizon series.

"I am thrilled to lead the studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future," Hulst said in a statement (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz). "The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment."

Nishino, meanwhile, was previously SVP of Sony's Platform Experience Group. He will continue to oversee technology, products, services, and platform experience as part of his new role as CEO of the company's Platform Business Group. In addition, he will also oversee third-party publisher and developer relations and commercial operations. This will include sales and marketing of hardware, services, and peripherals, Totoki said.

"We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology," Nishino said in a statement following his appointment.

"I am honoured to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen. By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future."

Both Hulst and Nishino will report to Totoki when the changes come into effect on 1st June. Towards the end of his message, Totoki stated we will hear more on Sony's plans later this month, perhaps confirming a showcase is on the cards for May.

"The future is incredibly bright for [Sony Interactive Entertainment] and that is thanks to all of you," Totoki closed. "Since I became Chairman in October 2023, I have been inspired by your enthusiasm, innovative approaches, and teamwork. These values will serve us well as we embark on the exciting future for SIE."

It's a true privilege to be asked to lead the new Studio Business Group for Sony Interactive. I'm excited to continue working with incredibly talented teams and studios to deliver unforgable game and entertainment experiences. #sony #playstation #playstationstudios — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) May 13, 2024

Former CEO Jim Ryan announced he would be retiring from Sony back in September, after nearly 30 years with the company. "I've relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I've found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America," Ryan said last year.

Ryan left PlayStation in March, soon after the exec announced company-wide layoffs equating to eight percent of its workforce. This included the closure of PlayStation Studios' London Studio, plus reductions made within Sony's Firesprite studio.