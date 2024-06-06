Sony's rumoured Lego Horizon game reportedly coming day one to PC, PS5

Sony's rumoured Lego game based on Guerrilla's Horizon series will launch day one on both PlayStation 5 and PC, it is claimed.

The latest word on this yet-to-be-announced project comes from reliable leaker Billbil-kun of Dealabs, who said we can expect to hear more about the Lego Horizon game in the coming days, as part of Summer Game Fest.

"In addition, the pre-order phase of the game will open right after this announcement. Thus, we can also conclude that we will probably be treated to a gameplay trailer during the Summer Game Fest 2024," Billbil-kun wrote.

While Billbil-kun said they were unsure when the Horizon Lego game would be released, they said it will be playable in both single-player and co-op, with cross-platform support.

It will come in two editions, standard and a 'deluxe' edition, although what this deluxe edition will be known as or how much the game will retail at remains unclear. There are also mentions of "in-app purchases", Billbil-kun said, but they don't know more details about this yet.

Lastly, Sony's upcoming Lego Horizon game will require users on PC to have a PSN account. This is the same as Sony's other recent PC announcements, such as Until Dawn and God of War Ragnarök.

Image credit: Guerrilla/Eurogamer

We first got word of this rumoured Horizon project last month, when leaker Kurakasis suggested that "Sony is preparing something in collaboration with Lego", adding that it was "related" to a well-known series and that an announcement is "expected soon".

We will update you when we hear more.