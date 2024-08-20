Horizon Forbidden West is leaving PlayStation Plus

Sony is pulling Horizon Forbidden West from its PS Plus subscription service in the coming weeks.

The first-party Sony game is now listed under the 'Last Chance to Play' section on PS Plus, along with the likes of NieR Replicant, Marvel's Midnight Suns and Alien Isolation.

This upcoming removal of Forbidden West comes just a few months after Horizon Zero Dawn was also removed from the service, which as Tom wrote at the time seemed a surprising move by Sony.

The full list of games in the Last Chance to Play section of PS Plus are as follows:

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Alien Isolation

NieR Replicant

Spiritfarer

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Cloudpunk

Star Ocean: integrity and faithlessness

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Image credit: Eurogamer

Along with Forbidden West and - of course - Alien Isolation, I would fully recommend giving Marvel's Midnight Suns a go. In Eurogamer's own Marvel's Midnight Suns review, Christian Donlan called it "great tactical fun nestled in a sweet-natured superhero dollhouse".

Also, as previously announced but highlighting it again here because I know how you all feel about TimeSplitters: the trilogy is now live in the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue. The games are also available to purchase via the PS Store for £7.99 each.

