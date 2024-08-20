Horizon Forbidden West is leaving PlayStation Plus
Aloy sooner than expected.
Sony is pulling Horizon Forbidden West from its PS Plus subscription service in the coming weeks.
The first-party Sony game is now listed under the 'Last Chance to Play' section on PS Plus, along with the likes of NieR Replicant, Marvel's Midnight Suns and Alien Isolation.
This upcoming removal of Forbidden West comes just a few months after Horizon Zero Dawn was also removed from the service, which as Tom wrote at the time seemed a surprising move by Sony.
The full list of games in the Last Chance to Play section of PS Plus are as follows:
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Alien Isolation
- NieR Replicant
- Spiritfarer
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force
- Cloudpunk
- Star Ocean: integrity and faithlessness
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
Along with Forbidden West and - of course - Alien Isolation, I would fully recommend giving Marvel's Midnight Suns a go. In Eurogamer's own Marvel's Midnight Suns review, Christian Donlan called it "great tactical fun nestled in a sweet-natured superhero dollhouse".
Also, as previously announced but highlighting it again here because I know how you all feel about TimeSplitters: the trilogy is now live in the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue. The games are also available to purchase via the PS Store for £7.99 each.
For a full list of games available on Sony's subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.