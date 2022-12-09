Celeste devs show first look at Earthblade

Celeste devs show first look at EarthbladeMore than OK.
Extremely OK Games, the developers behind the critically acclaimed platformer Celeste, has finally shown a first look at its next game: Earthblade.
Back in 2021 they teased the project - a "2D explor-action game in a seamless pixel art world".
Now we've seen it in action.
The footage shown at The Game Awards introduces lead character Névoa, "an enigmatic child of Fate returning at long last to Earth".
Platforming is once again at the core of the game, but now with combat alongside exploration.
Players will "travel the remnants of a ruined world, encounter denizens both friend and foe, and piece together the Earth's fractured history".
Earthblade is set for release in 2024.
