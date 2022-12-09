If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Celeste devs show first look at Earthblade

More than OK.
Earthblade lead character

Extremely OK Games, the developers behind the critically acclaimed platformer Celeste, has finally shown a first look at its next game: Earthblade.

Back in 2021 they teased the project - a "2D explor-action game in a seamless pixel art world".

Now we've seen it in action.

Earthblade - Game Awards Reveal

The footage shown at The Game Awards introduces lead character Névoa, "an enigmatic child of Fate returning at long last to Earth".

Platforming is once again at the core of the game, but now with combat alongside exploration.

Players will "travel the remnants of a ruined world, encounter denizens both friend and foe, and piece together the Earth's fractured history".

Earthblade is set for release in 2024.

