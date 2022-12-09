If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Among Us gets official Hide and Seek mode

Emergency meeting!
Victoria Kennedy avatar
Victoria Kennedy
Published on

The minds at InnerSloth have revealed the team's own, official, Hide and Seek mode.

Unveiled at this evening's Game Awards, this mode comes as part of Among Us' "biggest update this year".

This update, which goes live today (9th December) across all platforms, will offer "new surprises to survive from, a beanload of new cosmetics and pets," the ability to "pet your pets" and, of course, "screaming". You can see its new trailer below.

Seems sus!

Meanwhile, earlier this evening we also got confirmation that Returnal is coming to PC, as well as news of a Dead Cells Castlevania DLC and a brand new Valiant Hearts mobile game.





Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

