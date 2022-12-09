Among Us gets official Hide and Seek mode

The minds at InnerSloth have revealed the team's own, official, Hide and Seek mode.

Unveiled at this evening's Game Awards, this mode comes as part of Among Us' "biggest update this year".

This update, which goes live today (9th December) across all platforms, will offer "new surprises to survive from, a beanload of new cosmetics and pets," the ability to "pet your pets" and, of course, "screaming". You can see its new trailer below.

Seems sus!

