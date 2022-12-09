Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon coming 2023

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon coming 2023Do the robot.
FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have announced Armored Core 6: Fires of the Rubicon, an impressive-looking new entry in its robotic third-person shooter series.
It's been a decade since Armored Core 5 arrived. 10 years on, this new sequel is set for launch in 2023 on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
A first trailer for the game debuted tonight during 2022's The Game Awards. It doesn't give much away - or show proper gameplay - but here it is:
News of a new Armored Core game does not come as a complete surprise - details and early screenshots appeared online earlier this year, with a few details of how it may play. We'll have to see whether those fit with what we see in Fires of Rubicon when it arrives sometime in 2023.
