A new update for Armored Core 6 has been released, making a huge number of balance changes.

The game was patched a couple of weeks back but, as anticipated, this new patch is aimed at PvP and makes changes to the majority of weapons - including the game's best.

Yes, I'm talking about the Songbirds and Zimmerman.

The Songbirds grenade launcher is a weapon many players rely on due to its explosive power. Now, though, its attack power, impact, and accumulative impact have been decreased, though rounds will now explode upon reaching their effective range if they don't make contact.

The Zimmerman, meanwhile, is a high-powered shotgun that's hugely effective for close range battle. Now its attack power, impact, accumulative impact, and direct hit adjustment have been decreased.

Both of these weapons can be dual-wielded for a combo I too have been guilty of relying on. Now they're just less effective, but that will force players to experiment more with the rest of the weapon range.

Indeed, most weapons in this update have been buffed, be it increased projectile speeds, increased power, or decreased reload times. Thankfully, the gatling gun hasn't been touched.

Plenty of frame parts and inner parts have also been adjusted - many see improvements, although tetrapod legs now have lower AP, decreased boost kick attack range, and increased EN consumption.

All of this should see players mix up their builds more often in the game's PvP mode. You can read the full patch notes for all details.

The previous update made positive adjustments to early-game weapons and amended certain attacks by particularly difficult bosses, seemingly making the game a little easier. Still, the CEL240 Ibis machine can absolutely do one.