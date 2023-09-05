Armored Core 6 modder creates easy mode

Armored Core 6 now has an easy mode, thanks to a modder.

FromSoftware's latest mech battler is a notoriously tricky game to get to grips with, especially its bosses.

Yet thanks to modder Vawser and their EZ-Core mod on NexusMods, the game is a breeze (spotted by TheGamer).

The mod makes a number of changes, including reducing the energy load and weight of parts, adding more ammunition, and increasing the currency rewards for completing missions.

This effectively means you can buy the more expensive mech parts earlier on. And as powerful parts are often heavier, the reduced loads mean more of these parts can be used at once on a smaller, speedier mech.

The effective range of weapons has also been increased, reducing the amount of ricocheting. After some simple customisation, then, players can easily build an absolute unit of a mech to wipe the floor with bosses.

Vawser has included four options for the mod with further changes. Beyond the changes above, there's an option to also expand the camera for a wider field of view. This will be particularly useful when locked on to enemies that fly over the player and by default drastically reduce visibility.

There are also options to lower the energy required for boosting as well as just reducing the weight and EN load of parts, both without the additional ammunition and currency amendments.

Of course, if you're looking to play with mods, don't play online! You will likely risk a ban.

In further news, modders have noticed the technical similarities between Armored Core 6 and FromSoftware's previous game Elden Ring.

That's how notorious Souls modder Zullie the Witch has been able to mod an Armored Core into Elden Ring. At the very least, it confirms how huge the mechs are, towering over the human Tarnished.

You can check out Zullie the Witch's work in the below video. As a side note, I love how these dark and cold games have been accompanied by the cutesy town music from Wind Waker.