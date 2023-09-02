If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

From Software confirms it is "investigating" an Armored Core 6 PC save issue

"Please end the game before putting your PC to sleep."

Armored Core 6 screenshot, showing a huge artillery piece exploding.
Image credit: Bandai Namco/Eurogamer.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

From Software has confirmed it is "investigating" a save issue that is affecting Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon's PC players.

In a tweet posted to the studio's Japanese language player support X/Twitter account, the team confirmed the issue was affecting players who put their PCs to sleep whilst the game was still running. Consequently, it's now urging players to save and properly shut down Armored Core 6 before their PCs slip into sleep mode.

"In the PC version of 'Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon', there is a problem that save data is not saved properly under certain circumstances," the developer explained, as translated by Google Translate.

"We are currently investigating the cause, but please end the game before putting your PC to sleep. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers."

The developer stopped short confirming when a fix may be available but as always, we'll keep an eye out and let you know as/when that happens. For now, at least, it's best to properly close down Armored Core 6 before your PC goes to sleep for the foreseeable.

"While AC6 is slightly lacking in narrative pizazz, that doesn't detract from the game as a whole," we wrote in Eurogamer's Armored Core 6 review, in which we awarded an impressive 5 out of 5 stars.

"There's still enough meat on the storytelling bones to provide the genre-appropriate melodramatic moments. Finding yourself on the opposite side of the battlefield to a former comrade? Check. Horribly arrogant and self-important antagonists? Check. Beloved wingman swooping in to support your scene-stealing heroics? Check!"

Other players are taking a less violent approach to proceedings. Here's ZeroLenny playing without using any weapons whatsoever.

