Armored Core 6 now has 1v1 and 3v3 ranked online matchmaking

Players can now also "enhance their AC loadouts with new parts", too.

A close-up fight with a boss in Armored Core 6.
From Software has released a new ranked online matchmaking mode for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

Players can now battle alongside similarly ranked players in 1v1 and 3v3 matches and climb the ladder from Unranked status all the way to S rank, with 1v1 and 3v3 player battles boasting separate ranking systems.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Ranked Matchmaking Update Trailer.

That's not all, either. Players can now also "enhance their AC loadouts with new parts", visit new PvP maps, and personalise nameplates.

"To be recognisable online by other mercenaries, players now have access to different designs to personalise their nameplates, displayed in custom matches and ranked matches," the team explains. "Nameplates can be purchased with Nest Points received from participating in Ranked Matches, or earned depending on the results of the Ranked Matches."

"While AC6 is slightly lacking in narrative pizazz, that doesn't detract from the game as a whole," Caelyn wrote in Eurogamer's Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon review.

"There's still enough meat on the storytelling bones to provide the genre-appropriate melodramatic moments. Finding yourself on the opposite side of the battlefield to a former comrade? Check. Horribly arrogant and self-important antagonists? Check. Beloved wingman swooping in to support your scene-stealing heroics? Check!"

A Tarnished has had the honour of exploring a world other than the Lands Between – Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon's maps.

Modder Dropoff showed off what happened when they imported Armored Core 6's maps into From Software's celebrated adventure game, giving players a whole new perspective on FromSoft's latest game – literally.

7 ways Armored Core 6 is Dark Souls but with Mechs (Kind Of) - NEW ARMORED CORE VI GAMEPLAY.Watch on YouTube

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

