Control multiplayer promises a "unique Remedy angle" on the genre

Remedy has shared an update on a number of its upcoming projects, including its Control multiplayer game and the Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes.

In a recent report, the studio said its forthcoming co-op multiplayer game set in the Control universe had entered full production. This means Codename Condor, as it is currently known, has "reached the final development stages before the game is launched".

The developer said internal playtests for the upcoming release have shown its game has "a unique Remedy angle" for the genre, with a core loop it described as "engaging".

Codename Condor entered production readiness at the end of last year, and will release across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

"After the Hiss Invasion, the Oldest House is under lockdown: a boiling pot of volatile and dangerous supernatural forces. Trapped within is the last vestige of the Federal Bureau of Control who will need to take a stand and push back to regain control. Desperate times require desperate measures. And everyone's needed," the developer teased last month,

At this time, Remedy also confirmed Condor won't be a free-to-play title. Rather, it will be a "service-based fixed price" release.

Image credit: Remedy

As for its Control sequel, Remedy said it has been focused on finalising the proof-of-concept stage, but expects the game to move into the "production readiness stage" during the second quarter of this year. This is also when the studio expects the Max Payne 1&2 remakes to enter full production.

Elsewhere in the report, the studio stated that Alan Wake 2 has now recouped a "significant" part of its development and marketing costs, but it is still to make a profit. However, Remedy said the game's sales have continued to have a "high average price". Previously, the studio said it expected Alan Wake 2 to "generate excellent long tail sales", much as Control did.

Remedy still has two DLCs planned for Alan Wake 2 - Night Springs and The Lake House - both of which the team has been focusing on during this first quarter of 2024.

In addition to updates on its roster of games, Remedy also announced that Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent has increased its shareholding in the studio to just shy of 15 percent. "Tencent Holdings Limited's indirect shareholding in Remedy has increased to 2,005,716 shares, corresponding to 14.80 percent of Remedy's shares and voting rights," the studio shared in a release earlier this week.

Tencent is set to publish Remedy's upcoming game, Codename Kestrel. This game, you may recall, started life with the codename Vanguard, however Remedy and Tencent rebooted the project last year. At the time of writing, Kestrel remains in the "concept stage".