Alan Wake developer cancels premium co-op multiplayer Codename Kestrel, despite "early promise"

Remedy has cancelled its premium co-op multiplayer game, Codename Kestrel.

The project - which started life as codename Vanguard, before it was rebooted last year - was being developed by the Alan Wake and Control studio, with Tencent set to handle the publishing side of things.

Remedy said this cancellation will allow the studio to focus on other games in its portfolio, and those working on Kestrel have been moved on to other projects. "In addition, the planned investment needs for Kestrel are removed and Remedy's overall recruitment needs are reduced," Remedy said today, adding Tencent had been supportive.

"Codename Kestrel showed early promise, but the project was still in its early concept stage. Our other projects have advanced well and are moving to the next stages of development, and increasing focus on them provides us with benefits," Remedy's CEO Tero Virtala said today.

"We can reallocate talented Kestrel developers to these other game projects, and many of our support functions get additional focus on their operation."

Virtala thanked those who had worked on Kestrel, reaffirming the decision to cancel the project was made "for wider Remedy benefits". The CEO noted despite being short-lived, Kestrel still provided the studio with "valuable learnings".

Other games in the works at Remedy include the Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes, which are expected to enter full production during the second quarter of this year. The studio is also working on its Control multiplayer game, known currently as Project Condor.

Earlier this year, the developer said internal playtests for this particular release have shown it has "a unique Remedy angle" for the genre, with a core loop it described as "engaging". Codename Condor is now in the final stages of development before it is launched.