Remedy reboots free-to-play co-op multiplayer project Vanguard as premium release

Remedy plans to reboot its free-to-play co-op multiplayer game, codenamed Vanguard, as a premium release.

The game will be published by Tencent, but "due to uncertainties in creating a successful game to the rapidly changing free-to-play market and associated risks", both companies have "discussed a new direction" for the project.

It's got a new codename too: Kestrel.

Last month Remedy provided an update on a number of its forthcoming projects, including Vanguard.

"We are defining the next stages of the project with our publishing partner," it said, stating it hoped to complete the proof-of-concept state by the end of 2023.

Now Remedy said the project reached the end of that stage but will now return to a concept phase with this new direction.

Part of the former Vanguard development team will be moved to other Remedy projects, while the core leadership and select members will remain to focus on the new direction, which will "lean more into Remedy's core strengths" and include features, assets and themes already designed for Vanguard.

"We have made some great strides in free-to-play and multiplayer development in Vanguard. After a lot of careful consideration, we believe that taking on a new direction where the game will be built more around Remedy's core competences is the right way to go. We are creating another distinct Remedy game with Tencent's continued support in making a great cooperative multiplayer experience", said Tero Virtala, the CEO of Remedy Entertainment.

Alan Wake 2 was just recently released, but the Finnish studio has plenty more on the way.

Control 2 continues in the "proof-of-concept" stage, while the Max Payne 1 and 2 remake has "progressed into the production readiness stage".

Another project is codenamed Condor, another co-op multiplayer game that's in the "production readiness" stage. Remedy sure likes bird codenames.

In similar news, Sega cancelled its free-to-play shooter Hyenas back in September, while during its latest financial report it was revealed Sony has delayed half its planned live service games. Along with Remedy, perhaps we're seeing a general loss in confidence in free-to-play games from AAA studios.