If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sega has cancelled Hyenas

Creative Assembly loot shooter will no longer launch.

Three characters looking down at the camera. They are clad in extraordinary costumes. One has what looks like a virtual reality headset on and homemade baseball armour. One is a lady bearing her cleavage in what appears to be a sci-fi costume from the 70s. And one has a kind of spacesuit on and is holding a gun.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Updated on

Sega has dramatically canned Hyenas, the upcoming space-set loot shooter from Creative Assembly.

The publisher demoed the game to press and public only last month at Gamescom.

Today, Sega announced it had cancelled Hyenas in a financial update. It blamed the decision on "lower profitability of the European region" which had caused it to review its project portfolio. "The resulting action will be to cancel Hyenas and some unannounced titles under development," Sega wrote.

A look at gameplay from Hyenas.

Hyenas was being developed by Creative Assembly, the UK-based team better known for its long-running Total War strategy series.

But this space-based loot shooter was something very different: a hero shooter that looks a bit like Payday in space. Here, the loot was licensed objects you'd recognise from the real world - like a Sonic the Hedgehog figurine.

One of the heroes in the game was even a Sonic the Hedgehog cosplayer.

In early August, Sega top brass raised eyebrows by publicly branding Hyenas' development as "challenging". At the time, Sega said it was also looking into "adjusting" the game's business model - hinting it could launch as a free-to-play game instead.

After playing a few matches of Hyenas on the Sega booth at Gamescom, I sat down with two members of its development team to discuss how the project was faring, and Sega's comments.

At the time, Creative Assembly was upbeat on the game's chances, while acknowledging the risks involved.

"I think it's fair," product director Alex Hunnisett said, when asked about Sega's "challenging" comment.

"It's a new IP, a new genre for us, that is challenging. I think [associate game director Christoph Will] turned around and said 'if you ask 10 game developers if what they're doing is challenging, nine would say yes and the other one would be lying'."

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch