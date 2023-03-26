Multiplayer shooter Hyenas' new specialist is a Sonic cosplayer

Hyenas developer Creative Assembly has revealed a new Sonic-cosplaying character has joined the roster.

Hero-Ki – "someone who has clearly been inspired by a certain speedy SEGA series" – is described as "a minor celebrity back on Earth thanks to his cosplay and charity work" but now chases "nefarious pursuits".

Meet Hero-Ki! | HYENAS

"Armed with a specially modified camera to capture a target's likeness and cosplay as them, Hero-Ki can use his penchant for disguise to evade threats and exploit the environment in Hyenas, as only the sharpest-eyed rival will be able to detect the clues that reveal him as an imposter," Sega teases.

Hyenas is a hero-based, multiplayer extraction shooter in which you choose a Hyena to play as - "each with a unique weapon, ability, and personality" - to form a delinquent crew of three and stage a robbery.

"The studio's taking that well-worn line of this being a 'player first' form of development, but it does feel that way, with a genuine emphasis on trying things out with players testing it in alpha (a proper alpha, not a glorified demo) and no commitment to any meaningful release window until the studio's happy with how Hyenas feels to play," Chris said in his Hyenas preview. "And I maintain: it looks like it could play pretty well."

Hyenas hasn't yet secured a release date, but it's expected to come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and last-gen consoles "soon". If it sounds like something you'd like to try, keep an eye out for the next alpha test, although PC players can jump in now if they're keen – the current playtest is set to end on 3rd April.