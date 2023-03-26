Watch PAX East Insider now!

Watch PAX East Insider now!

Exclusive interviews, gameplay and more direct from the Boston show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Multiplayer shooter Hyenas' new specialist is a Sonic cosplayer

"Someone who has clearly been inspired by a certain speedy SEGA series."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Creative Assembly / Sega

Hyenas developer Creative Assembly has revealed a new Sonic-cosplaying character has joined the roster.

Hero-Ki – "someone who has clearly been inspired by a certain speedy SEGA series" – is described as "a minor celebrity back on Earth thanks to his cosplay and charity work" but now chases "nefarious pursuits".

Meet Hero-Ki! | HYENAS

"Armed with a specially modified camera to capture a target's likeness and cosplay as them, Hero-Ki can use his penchant for disguise to evade threats and exploit the environment in Hyenas, as only the sharpest-eyed rival will be able to detect the clues that reveal him as an imposter," Sega teases.

Hyenas is a hero-based, multiplayer extraction shooter in which you choose a Hyena to play as - "each with a unique weapon, ability, and personality" - to form a delinquent crew of three and stage a robbery.

"The studio's taking that well-worn line of this being a 'player first' form of development, but it does feel that way, with a genuine emphasis on trying things out with players testing it in alpha (a proper alpha, not a glorified demo) and no commitment to any meaningful release window until the studio's happy with how Hyenas feels to play," Chris said in his Hyenas preview. "And I maintain: it looks like it could play pretty well."

Hyenas hasn't yet secured a release date, but it's expected to come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and last-gen consoles "soon". If it sounds like something you'd like to try, keep an eye out for the next alpha test, although PC players can jump in now if they're keen – the current playtest is set to end on 3rd April.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch