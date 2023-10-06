This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss the topic of video game industry layoffs, something that seems to be rarely out of the headlines over the past few weeks and months.

Layoffs are nothing new, of course, but this year in particular feels like a particularly tough time, at companies big and small. From tech giants such as Microsoft and Epic Games down to development studios such as Telltale Games, the bad news just keeps on coming.

We discussed the job losses at Creative Assembly last week following the cancellation of Hyenas. Since then, we've heard of deep cuts at Team17, and more job losses on Dragon Age. We consider these examples and more, and consider whether each is part of a wider pattern, or a more individual example. Joining me this week are Eurogamer's Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?