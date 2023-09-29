Newscast: The biggest Xbox leak in history discussed

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we bid farewell to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, who has announced his departure from the company after almost three decades of service.

We look back at Ryan's tenure at the top of Sony's console business, which included the launch of PlayStation 5 and the acquisition of Bungie. Sony has seen huge sales successes, of course, but is this down to the company's continued direction or simply an open goal from the last console generation?

Announced just before we recorded this week's show, we also discuss the shock cancellation of Hyenas, the loot shooter from Sega's UK studio Creative Assembly that was being demoed to the public only last month. Such a last-minute scrubbing of a game launch is startling - we discuss why the decision may have been made.

Joining me this week are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Farewell to Jim Ryan, and Hyenas' shock cancellation.Watch on YouTube