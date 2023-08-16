If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sega's licensed loot shooter Hyenas resurfaces with closed beta

Laugh a minute?

A Hyenas screenshot showing hero characters in battle.
Image credit: Sega
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Hyenas, the upcoming extraction shooter where teams race to secure pop culture memorabilia, has resurfaced today with word of an imminent closed beta test.

It's been a little while since we've heard something on Hyenas' development, and it feels a long time since the project was first publicly confirmed a year ago, back in August 2022, following an early alpha test footage leak.

Now, you'll soon be able to play it for yourself - via a PC closed beta test running from 31st August to 11th September. Interested? You can register now via Steam.

A new slice of gameplay from the upcoming Hyenas.

Hyenas is being developed by Creative Assembly, the UK-based team better known for its long-running Total War strategy series.

This space-based loot shooter is something very different, a hero shooter that looks a bit like Payday in space. Here, the loot is licensed objects you'd recognise from the real world - like a Sonic the Hedgehog figurine.

One of the heroes in the game is even a Sonic the Hedgehog cosplayer.

If you're in Cologne next week you'll be able to go hands-on with Hyenas even sooner, at Gamescom from 23rd to 27th August. We'll be able to bring you our thoughts on the game then.

Comments
