If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Creative Assembly responds to news of Hyenas' cancellation

"Our commitment to our projects and players has not changed."

Hyenas characters in zero G
Image credit: Creative Assembly
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Creative Assembly has begun a redundancy consultation process following news its Sega-published game Hyenas has ended development, admitting this "may, unfortunately, result in job losses".

Earlier this morning, Sega announced the looter shooter had been canned, just days after its recent PC closed beta ended.

A statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Creative Assembly notes beginning the consultation has been an "incredibly difficult decision".

Hyenas gameplay trailer

"We fully understand that this has a significant impact on our people whether they are directly affected or not - which we are truly sorry for," it reads.

"We have always aimed to operate as a 'people-first' studio; that is foundational to our values and culture. While we must go through this incredibly difficult process, we will prioritise supporting our people at every step."

It concludes: "Our commitment to our projects and players has not changed; we will deliver more incredible experiences to our players all over the world for decades to come."

A further statement has been posted by the Hyenas account.

"We are so sorry to announce the end of Hyenas' development before we were ever able to bring our full vision to you," it reads. "While the decision to cancel the project has not been made lightly, we know that doesn't make it any easier to accept - for you or for us.

"We knew our plans were ambitious and we knew we were diving headfirst into competition with some of the greats. But we believed in the journey and we're proud to have taken every step along the way. We hope you'll join us in remembering the action-packed, zero-G chaos and the diehard community of players who helped us make it special.

"So many people poured their hearts into this project for many years. Please be kind and considerate to them as the news sinks in. We are working hard to find new roles within the business for the incredible talent that helped put Hyenas together."

Back in August, Sega had described Hyenas as a "challenging title". However, news of its cancellation has still come as a shock.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch