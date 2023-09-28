Creative Assembly responds to news of Hyenas' cancellation

Creative Assembly has begun a redundancy consultation process following news its Sega-published game Hyenas has ended development, admitting this "may, unfortunately, result in job losses".

Earlier this morning, Sega announced the looter shooter had been canned, just days after its recent PC closed beta ended.

A statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Creative Assembly notes beginning the consultation has been an "incredibly difficult decision".

"We fully understand that this has a significant impact on our people whether they are directly affected or not - which we are truly sorry for," it reads.

"We have always aimed to operate as a 'people-first' studio; that is foundational to our values and culture. While we must go through this incredibly difficult process, we will prioritise supporting our people at every step."

It concludes: "Our commitment to our projects and players has not changed; we will deliver more incredible experiences to our players all over the world for decades to come."

Following an internal announcement to our employees, please see the below statement: pic.twitter.com/b6LPonVagV — Creative Assembly (@CAGames) September 28, 2023

A further statement has been posted by the Hyenas account.

"We are so sorry to announce the end of Hyenas' development before we were ever able to bring our full vision to you," it reads. "While the decision to cancel the project has not been made lightly, we know that doesn't make it any easier to accept - for you or for us.

"We knew our plans were ambitious and we knew we were diving headfirst into competition with some of the greats. But we believed in the journey and we're proud to have taken every step along the way. We hope you'll join us in remembering the action-packed, zero-G chaos and the diehard community of players who helped us make it special.

"So many people poured their hearts into this project for many years. Please be kind and considerate to them as the news sinks in. We are working hard to find new roles within the business for the incredible talent that helped put Hyenas together."

pic.twitter.com/ifk7KnZvDQ — HYENAS (@PlayHyenas) September 28, 2023

Back in August, Sega had described Hyenas as a "challenging title". However, news of its cancellation has still come as a shock.