Total War, Hyenas developer Creative Assembly announces new "action project"

Developer Creative Assembly has revealed it is working on a new "action project" that will sit alongside the likes of Total War and its long-in-the-works sci-fi shooter Hyenas.

But don't expect to hear more on this project anytime soon, Creative Assembly said today. Instead, there will be a "significant wait before further details are revealed" on this new franchise. Intriguingly, the company noted it also had plans for a separate "yet to be announced project".

While Creative Assembly did not go into any specifics about what its new action project will look like, it did state that its studio in Sofia would be leading its development, and noted it was now looking for candidates to join the team that had "experience working on third-person titles using the Unreal 5 engine".

In addition to working on this mysterious new project, CA Sofia will also continue to have a team focused on the future of the Total War series.

As for Creative Assembly's upcoming release of Hyenas, sign-ups for the alpha are still open on the official website. The game is due to release sometime next year on PC, Xbox series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PS4.

Eurogamer got to see Hyenas at Gamescom - keep an eye out for our thoughts all about it coming to the site soon.