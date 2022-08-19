If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sega battling Hyenas alpha gameplay leak

No laughing matter.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Gameplay footage of Hyenas, the next title from Sega studio Creative Assembly, has leaked on YouTube.

Hyenas was announced in June and has since had three closed alphas. Anyone taking part in the alpha is required to sign an NDA.

Yesterday, an hour of footage from the alpha was uploaded to YouTube.

Watch on YouTube
Watch the official announcement trailer for Hyenas.

The video has been made private on YouTube by uploader Glitch3r and can no longer be viewed, while screenshots from the footage are also being pulled from Twitter, Eurogamer has spotted.

The video was watermarked with Glitch3r's username, but otherwise shows some of the game's characters and the HUD.

Sign-up for the alpha is still open on the Hyenas official website and it seems to run every other weekend or so, if you'd like to get a look at the alpha yourself.

Hyenas has been in development for nearly four years, and is set to release sometime next year on PC, Xbox One, Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch