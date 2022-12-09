If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Amazon bringing Bandai Namco anime MMORPG Blue Protocol to west

Launches 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Blue Protocol.

Amazon is partnering with Bandai Namco to bring its ambitious-looking new anime-styled MMORPG to the west next year, on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The online free-to-play role-player was previously announced for an early spring 2023 launch in Japan. Amazon is handling publishing duties for its wider launch, due in the second half of the year.

Blue Protocol is described as a sci-fi fantasy adventure set on the war-torn planet of Regnas, following thousands of years of non-stop conflict. It's your job to restore balance, save the planet, and also explore its surface for side-quests and mini-games.

Blue Protocol.

You play as an amnesiac hero who will learn more about their past, with five character classes to choose from and switch between on the fly.

The game is available to experience as a solo adventure, or as a party of up to six - either nearby players or friends.

In a presentation attended by Eurogamer, Amazon Games said Blue Protocol will be monetised in a "fun and fair experience", with the game's full story available to all without any money needing to be spent. Cosmetics and other purchases available in-game will be "entirely optional", Amazon Games concluded.

With Genshin Impact still unavailable on Xbox, perhaps this is one to keep an eye on.

