Amazon and Bandai Namco MMORPG Blue Protocol delayed in the west

Out this year in Japan.

Blue Protocol female character screenshot
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Forthcoming MMORPG Blue Protocol, from Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online, has been delayed in the west to 2024.

In Japan, the free-to-play game will launch on 14th June (with an exact service start time yet to come) but we'll need to wait a while longer over here.

A PC closed beta test will be held in 2023, with pre-registration now open on the game's Japanese website.

Watch on YouTube
Blue Protocol announcement trailer

When it eventually arrives, Blue Protocol will be released across PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The game's western release was first revealed back in December last year, where Amazon was confirmed to be handling the game's launch.

Blue Protocol features a lush anime style and will be a sci-fi fantasy adventure set on the war-torn planet of Regnas, where players will restore balance, save the planet, and take part in numerous mini-games.

It will be playable either solo or with a party of up to six others. And while free-to-play, it will be monetised in a "fun and fair experience", as per a presentation from Amazon Games last year.

You can check out gameplay and story in the trailer above - I'm getting a vibe of Genshin Impact meets Bandai Namco's own Tales series.

